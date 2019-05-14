Chevrolet Bolt EV Sees Success In South Korea

The 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV on display at the 2016 Volt Silent Cruise, Tuesday, August 16, 2016 at The Kingsley Inn in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. (Photo by Jeffrey Sauger for Chevrolet)

Last year General Motors announced it was ramping up production of the Chevrolet Bolt EV in order to satisfy demand in Canada and particularly South Korea.

Now GM is reaping the rewards of its expanded Chevrolet Bolt exports, with South Korean deliveries increasing 300% year-over-year in March. April also saw Bolt EV sales grow, rising 40.4% year-over-year.

“The Chevrolet Bolt EV maintained its positive market response, with sales of 452 units in April,” GM Korea said in a statement. “The number of Bolt EV showrooms has grown to about 150 nationwide, including facilities in Seoul and its suburbs, as well as Daegu, Jeju, Daejeon, Gwangju and North Gyeongsang. Chevrolet will nearly double the number of exclusive electric vehicle service centers with fully trained technicians to 100 within the first half of this year.”

A Chevrolet Bolt EV that was bought by the Korean government.

According to Inside EV’s report on Chevrolet Bolt sales in Korea, sales of the EV are up 126% in the first five months of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018.

Last year GM said the extra production would be “enough to help us keep growing global Bolt EV sales,” while also restocking its US inventories. US Bolt sales have stayed largely flat throughout 2019, although the EV may be in line receive a slight boost following the departure of the Chevrolet Volt plug-in.

Chevrolet Bolt EV production

GM Korea sold a total of 6,433 vehicles in April, representing an increase of 19.6% year over year. It said demand was driven by the Bolt EV, in addition to the Spark, Malibu and Trax. It was the second consecutive month of increased sales for GM Korea.

Source: Inside EVs

    1 Comment

    1. Don Shaw says:
      May 14, 2019 at 3:13 pm

      WHEY can’;t gm sell more Bolt EV’s – it is a great car

