Chevrolet Bolt EV Sees Success In South Korea

Last year General Motors announced it was ramping up production of the Chevrolet Bolt EV in order to satisfy demand in Canada and particularly South Korea.

Now GM is reaping the rewards of its expanded Chevrolet Bolt exports, with South Korean deliveries increasing 300% year-over-year in March. April also saw Bolt EV sales grow, rising 40.4% year-over-year.

Sales Results - South Korea - Bolt EV

Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Total 2019 0 650 452 1,102 2018 0 5 5 322 1,027 1,621 872 631 70 42 3 7 4,605 2017 121 127 39 55 57 24 41 82 24 570

“The Chevrolet Bolt EV maintained its positive market response, with sales of 452 units in April,” GM Korea said in a statement. “The number of Bolt EV showrooms has grown to about 150 nationwide, including facilities in Seoul and its suburbs, as well as Daegu, Jeju, Daejeon, Gwangju and North Gyeongsang. Chevrolet will nearly double the number of exclusive electric vehicle service centers with fully trained technicians to 100 within the first half of this year.”

According to Inside EV’s report on Chevrolet Bolt sales in Korea, sales of the EV are up 126% in the first five months of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018.

Last year GM said the extra production would be “enough to help us keep growing global Bolt EV sales,” while also restocking its US inventories. US Bolt sales have stayed largely flat throughout 2019, although the EV may be in line receive a slight boost following the departure of the Chevrolet Volt plug-in.

GM Korea sold a total of 6,433 vehicles in April, representing an increase of 19.6% year over year. It said demand was driven by the Bolt EV, in addition to the Spark, Malibu and Trax. It was the second consecutive month of increased sales for GM Korea.

Source: Inside EVs

Subscribe to GM Authority fore more Chevrolet news, Chevrolet Bolt EV news and ongoing GM news coverage.